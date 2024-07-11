Lynnwood PD seeks fugitive, believed to be armed

Lynnwood Police are asking for the public's help in locating Mychal Cushman, a convicted felon who is currently on the run and believed to be armed.

Cushman, 35, is described as a little over 6 feet tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Cushman currently has numerous felony warrants for his arrest in King and Snohomish County, which include multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief, possession of stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mychal Cushman booking photo (Lynnwood PD)

He has 30 prior convictions, which FOX 13 News has covered before.

Detectives believe that Cushman is responsible for a string of crimes throughout Snohomish and King County. Last month, Cushman fled from police in Seattle in a stolen truck. Despite efforts to stop him, including spiking all his tires, Cushman managed to drive to Lynnwood before abandoning the vehicle in the backyard of a home on 53rd Avenue West. Detectives say he stole another vehicle and escaped.

Officers discovered a gun inside the truck, as well as a dozen other stolen vehicles, including motorcycles on the property. "He's a danger to society. Look at the collateral damage that could happen when he takes off running in a stolen car, what that could do to the innocent citizen on the street," said Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1000 for any information leading to his arrest.

You can provide information anonymously by texting his location or what he’s driving through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

