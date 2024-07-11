From bricks to bullets, motorists on WA roads under attack

From bricks to shootings, several motorists found themselves under attack on Washington state roadways this week.

Drivers reported getting shot at in two different locations and others were victimized by someone throwing bricks at their vehicles as they drove by.

Troopers say when temperatures rise, tempers seem to rise as well.

Now the Washington State Patrol says it is looking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible for the latest round of violence.

"Some people throw bricks, rocks, try to hit cars," said Demetrius Stelly, a restaurant worker.

Stelly works near Rainier Ave. where a series of bricks were thrown, hitting three drivers on I-5 early Tuesday morning.

"Road rages, people are just out of sync," said Stelly.

The Washington State Patrol says a man wearing a hat and all-black clothing threw the bricks at drivers just after 4:40 a.m. Damage to one of the vehicles is pictured below.

Stelly says it’s not the first time it’s happened in that area.

"In 2010, 2012, 2013, people throwing rocks, bricks, shoes, chairs," said Stelly.

Troopers say the man suspected of throwing the bricks was standing on the right side of the freeway when the drivers were struck. A box truck took the worst hit.

"With the temperatures rising, the temperatures of people’s frustration, they also rise," said Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol, PIO King County. "We are obviously happy that he just got a scrape on his arm."

Not far from that location, a drive-by shooter opened fire on the Columbia ramp to I-5, just after midnight Tuesday.

Locations of recent violence:

Bricks Thrown: Rainier Ave. & WB I-90

Shooting Reported: Columbia ramp to NB I 5

Shooting Reported: SB SR 599 near the exit to International Blvd.

"We are looking for anybody who was in the area at that time," said Johnson.

The victim said he was approaching the on-ramp from Columbia when he heard loud pops and the window shattered. Only one other vehicle was seen in the area at the time. Some of the damage is pictured below.

"We’re thankful that obviously that driver wasn’t injured," said Johnson.

Monday at around 4:15 p.m., a driver SB on SR 599 near the exit to International Blvd. called 911 after a man in a white 2000 to 2006 model Mini Cooper was caught on dash camera video firing a silver pistol.

"It’s passing on the left shoulder. You see it get over. It's passing on the exit there, it’s not super clear, but you can see the person firing a weapon out of a window," said Johnson. "We are hoping someone recognizes this car, knows something about it. You can remain anonymous."

Stelly believes that if people just acted with common courtesy, things could be different.

"Everybody be good to each other. Everything would be alright, but you know drug abuse going around in towns, nothing we can do about it really," said Stelly.

So far in 2024, Johnson says 24 confirmed shootings are under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

