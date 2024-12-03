2 school security bills filed ahead of WA 2025 legislative session

Improving school security is top of mind for one state senator as Washington’s 2025 legislative session draws nearer.

Senate Bills 5003 and 5004 were prefiled on Monday by Senator Nikki Torres, who represents Washington's 15th Legislative District.

SB 5003 calls on the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to create "a competitive grant program to increase the physical security of K-12 public school facilities and campuses." It would be known as the School Security and Preparedness Infrastructure Grant Program.

The funds would pay for safety features, like entrance and door security, including panic buttons, fencing, and perimeter security infrastructure.

More information on SB 5003 was published on the Washington State Legislature website.

SB 5004 calls on schools and local law enforcement to work together to develop an emergency response system using evolving technology to speed up law enforcement response if a school has an emergency or threat.

The technology and proposals included in the bill are:

Panic or alert buttons that are tied to school administration, school district staff, and emergency response providers

Live video feed with law enforcement, school district, and school access

Live audio feed with law enforcement, school district, and 21-school access

Remote control access to doors

Live interactive two-way communications

Interconnection with an alert and communication system maintained by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs

With SB 5004, each school would be required to submit a progress report to OSPI on the implementation of the emergency response system.

More information on SB 5004 was published on the Washington State Legislature website.

The 2025 legislative session starts on January 13.

