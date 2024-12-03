December closures for Seattle's SR-520 bridge over Lake Washington

There will be two non-consecutive closures of the State-Route 520 bridge heading to and from Seattle in December.

SR-520 shuts down in both directions over Lake Washington on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m., reopening at 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, and then again at 10 p.m. and Dec. 14., reopening at 5 a.m. on Dec. 15.

SR-520 closures Dec 12 and Dec 14

All eastbound traffic will exit at Montlake Blvd. The SR 520 Trail will remain open.

The closures are allowing transportation crews to test Montlake Lid systems.

