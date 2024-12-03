Bike, pedestrian bridge grand opening in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood

The pedestrian bridge over State Route 520 is finally set to open on December 14.

Festivities for the grand opening will kick off at 11 a.m. just east of the Montlake Lid in Seattle.

In addition to an opportunity to be the first to walk, bike, or roll across the bridge, there will be music, refreshments, tours and other family activities.

Bike the Bridge Montlake

Attendees can access the bridge from the SR-520 Trail, Bill Dawson Trail, or along Lake Washington Blvd. via the Montlake Lid.

Officials say there are limited parking opportunities, encouraging carpooling, public transit or bike/foot commutes to come out and celebrate "rain or shine."

