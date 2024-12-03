Glass recycling in Seattle takes a hit after bottle facility closure

Seattle Public Utilities is seeking new avenues for glass recycling after the closure of a major glass bottle facility in the Seattle area.

According to SPU, Ardagh Glass Packaging notified the state that it had permanently closed its Seattle facility on Nov. 7.

The closure, following a production halt that began in July 2024, is attributed primarily to the manufacturer's struggle with competitively priced imports. This departure has significantly disrupted the local market for glass recycling.

Despite these market challenges, SPU reassures customers that the recycling program remains operational. The utility urges the community to continue to recycle glass bottles and containers, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the recyclables are empty, clean, and dry to reduce contamination and enhance their value.

This photograph shows bottles on a production line at the O-I glass bottle manufacturing factory in Beziers, southern France, on November 19, 2024. (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

To navigate the recent upheaval in glass recycling, SPU, alongside regional and national partners, has established a Glass Recycling Roundtable sponsored by Seattle and King County. The goal of this collaborative initiative is to devise both immediate and long-term strategies to maintain sustainability in glass recycling.

In response to the facility's closure, SPU is working in tandem with Strategic Materials Inc., a local glass processor. SMI has increased stockpiling of clean glass and is expanding its storage capacity through rentals of additional space from SPU, all while continuing to clean and sort glass.

In addition to these measures, SPU is investing in innovation and new market opportunities for recycled glass. Collaborations with the Seattle Office of Economic Development, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and other regional economic organizations are underway to explore alternative applications for recycled glass.

Despite facing unprecedented market conditions, there remains a strong national demand for recycled glass. SPU and its partners say they remain committed to reinforce and rejuvenate the glass recycling infrastructure in the region.

SPU offers tips on how to recycle right:

Empty, Clean, and Dry. Remember to clean out your recyclables and keep them dry. No food or liquids in recycling.

When in Doubt, Find Out. Put only recyclables that are accepted in your recycling cart. Check out the Put only recyclables that are accepted in your recycling cart. Check out the Where Does it Go? Tool if you are unsure whether an item is recyclable.

Keep Bags Out. Do not put plastic bags or plastic wrap in the recycling cart, even if bundled. Keep materials loose in the cart and do not bag your recyclables.

Focus on the top 5 types of recyclables: Paper - office, newspaper, & magazinesCardboard - paperboard & corrugated boxesPlastic - Bottles, Containers, & TubsGlass - Bottles & JarsMetal - Aluminum, tin & steel cans and scrap

Paper - office, newspaper, & magazines

Cardboard - paperboard & corrugated boxes

Plastic - Bottles, Containers, & Tubs

Glass - Bottles & Jars

Metal - Aluminum, tin & steel cans and scrap

