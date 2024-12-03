Reward offered after 2 family dogs killed, dumped in WA

Authorities are asking for tips from the public after two family dogs were violently killed on Whidbey Island.

The Island County Sheriff's Office shared a poster on Dec. 2 with information about the dog killings.

The poster says the dogs, Beretta and Kimber, were "killed and dumped after escaping from their yard on November 19." It also said that their collars had been removed.

The killings are believed to have happened between Nov. 19 and 24. The bodies were found near the trailhead of Dugualla State Park at the end of Sleeper Rd. Investigators believe the dogs were killed at a different location.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible for the killings.

The Island County Sheriff's Office, WAIF Animal Shelter and Pasado's Safe Haven are seeking tips. Anyone with information is asked to email tips@co.island.wa.us or call 360-679-9567. Tips will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

