Seattle City Light 2025-2026 rate increase: What to expect

Seattle City Light customers should expect a higher bill over the next two years, as a plan to raise the utility's rates will likely be adopted soon.

According to the utility department, residential customers can anticipate an increase of around $4 per month in 2025 and 2026. Those enrolled in the Utility Discount Program will pay an extra $2 per month.

Seattle residents will see a 4.3% rate increase in 2025, and 4.9% increase in 2026. For businesses, the rate hike ranges between 4% to 7%, depending on their customer class and consumption profile.

Back in July, Seattle City Light announced a plan for the utility bill increase as part of the department's updated 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

Issues like inflation, supply chain struggles and a growing electricity demand were cited as reasons for the rate hikes.

The 2025-2026 rate increases have yet to be adopted by the Seattle City Council, though it is anticipated to pass in mid-November alongside the city’s 2025-2026 budget. Once adopted, the new rates become effective on January 1, 2025.

The not-for-profit electric utility is also preparing a new "time of use" rate option in mid-2025, which allows residents and businesses to save on their bills by reducing electricity during peak hours.

Find more information can be found on the Seattle City Light website.

