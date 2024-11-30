Diners shocked by Tesla driving into Bellevue, WA restaurant

A Tesla rammed into the Boiling Point restaurant in Bellevue on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, a car drove through the front of the business, giving diners an "unpleasant surprise," as Bellevue Fire Department detailed in an afternoon statement.

Boiling Point restaurant in Bellevue after a Tesla rammed through the building on Nov. 30. (Photo: Bellevue Fire)

The driver apparently thought they were in reverse and instead accidentally went forward and into the dining area of the restaurant.

Bellevue fire and police both say there were only minor injuries and that there was no major structural damage to the building.

