WA officer arrested, accused of flashing gun in road rage incident

An off-duty Edmonds police officer was arrested Monday for allegedly flashing a gun during a road rage incident in Lynnwood.

Officer Melinda Leen, a three-year veteran of the Edmonds Police Department, was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault. She has since been released from custody and placed on administrative leave.

Edmonds Police Department officer Melinda Leen

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident around 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, near the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. The victim, a man, told police that a woman in a silver Subaru pointed a firearm at him while they were in traffic.

Court documents state that the victim was exiting southbound I-5 and heading west on 196th Street Southwest when a Subaru cut him off, nearly hitting the median and almost forcing him off the road. The victim said that when they were stopped next to each other at a traffic light, he looked at the woman in confusion and raised his hands. She allegedly mirrored the gesture, then reached down, grabbed a pistol and pointed it at him through the window. Fearing for his life, the victim said he raised both hands, unable to move due to cars in front and behind him.

After speaking with the victim, officers obtained a suspect's description and located the woman driving a 2015 Subaru Forester. Officers then initiated a high-risk traffic stop near 44th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest and detained her.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Edmonds Police Department for comment. On Wednesday, Chief Michelle Bennett issued the following statement:

"On December 2, I was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers, a 3-year veteran of the department. We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lynnwood Police Department. Our internal affairs investigation process has already begun, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. We will not be releasing information related to the allegations, as those details are held by the Lynnwood Police Department as part of their investigation."

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

