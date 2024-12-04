El Pollo Loco, the popular LA Mex restaurant chain, is making its debut in the Seattle area with a four-unit franchise agreement, signaling a major step in the brand’s expansion into the Pacific Northwest.

The restaurants will be developed by Jean-Paul Pirio, a seasoned restaurateur with over 20 years in the industry. Pirio owns several popular establishments in south Puget Sound, including JP’s Tap Room in Kent and Time Out Ale House in Federal Way. The planned locations will be situated in Federal Way, Kent, Tacoma and Puyallup, with specific sites still under negotiation.

A Double Chicken Tostada Salad from El Pollo Loco. (El Pollo Loco via Yelp)

"When I began researching franchise opportunities, I was looking for a unique concept that could bring people together around food, family, and culture," said Pirio. "El Pollo Loco was the perfect match, and I’m excited to introduce the community to its signature fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted Mexican meals."

The new restaurants will feature El Pollo Loco’s latest prototype design, tailored for off-premise dining. Highlights include a dining room with potential patio access, a drive-thru and dedicated curbside pickup parking. Customers will also experience an enhanced digital setup, featuring "Pollo To Go" cubbies for mobile orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pickup integrated with the El Pollo Loco mobile app.

"Jean-Paul’s expertise in the restaurant industry makes him an ideal partner for us in Seattle," said Brian Carmichall, chief development officer at El Pollo Loco. "We’re confident his locations will thrive and bring the community a taste of our fresh, healthy, and flavorful offerings."

El Pollo Loco’s menu is centered around its fire-grilled chicken, marinated daily in a proprietary citrus, garlic and spice blend. The freshly prepared chicken serves as the foundation for dishes like burritos, bowls, tostadas and quesadillas, appealing to a range of dietary preferences, including keto and calorie-conscious diets.

This announcement comes as El Pollo Loco accelerates its nationwide growth strategy, seeking additional franchise partners to expand its presence in Washington and beyond.

For more information about El Pollo Loco, visit elpolloloco.com.

