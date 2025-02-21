4.8 magnitude earthquake hits British Columbia, Canada Friday

The Brief An earthquake struck the wider Vancouver area on Friday afternoon. Its possible for northwestern Washington residents to have felt the quake.



An earthquake hit British Columbia on Friday afternoon.

By the numbers:

Initial data points put the quake at a 5.1 magnitude; however, the United States Geological Survey now puts it at 4.8.

Epicentered six miles under the Sechelt, Canada area outside of Vancouver, officials in Washington say residents in the northwestern part of our state may have felt the rumble as well.

What they're saying:

"Remember, if you feel an earthquake (& it lasts longer than, like, a second) drop to the ground, cover your head with something or get under something and hold on," said Washington Emergency Management during their announcement of the quake today.

The Source: Information for this report comes from Washington Emergency Management.

