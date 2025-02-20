Man, woman found dead in Tacoma, police investigating

The Brief Tacoma police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man and woman were found dead near the Port of Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The deaths were reported to police by the Tacoma Fire Department around 2:30 p.m.



An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in Tacoma Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to police, Tacoma firefighters were dispatched to an unresponsive man and woman along St. Paul Avenue and East 11th Street, near the Port of Tacoma, just before 2:30 p.m.

The Tacoma Fire Department said both the man and woman had died, and officers were requested at the scene.

Tacoma Police say they are actively investigating the incident as a suspicious death. No other details were provided regarding the two deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

