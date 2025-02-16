1 dead, 1 hurt after explosion, fire at Tacoma gun range

The Brief A fire at Bull's Eye Indoor Range in Tacoma resulted in one person dead and another injured. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire, which caused ammunition to ignite from the heat. The Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma Police Department are both investigating.



A fire at a gun range in Tacoma left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.

(Tacoma Fire Department)

What we know:

The fire broke out at Bull's Eye Indoor Range, which was open, in the 400 block of Puyallup Avenue shortly after 6:00 p.m., according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire erupted, causing ammunition to pop from the heat.

Tacoma Fire Department crews were called to the scene and declared it a two-alarm fire. Firefighters entered the building to search for any other people and got the fire under control.

One person was found dead, and another person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. It's unclear how seriously they were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tacoma Fire Department, while the Tacoma Police Department is looking into the details surrounding the person who died.

(Tacoma Fire Department)

The owner of the business and the owner of the building were at the scene as the investigation continued. No further details were given.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Fire Department.

