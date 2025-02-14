Man killed in Tacoma, WA shooting

The Brief A man was shot near South 13th Street and South G Street in Tacoma early Friday morning and later died at the hospital despite emergency medical efforts. Police are investigating the homicide, no arrests have been made, and they urge anyone with information to contact the Tacoma Police Department.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened near South 13th Street and South G Street before 1 a.m.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers started life-saving measures until medics with the Tacoma Fire Department got to the scene.

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were at the scene to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department.

The Source: Information used in this story was based on a press release issued by the Tacoma Police Department on Feb. 14, 2025.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Puyallup