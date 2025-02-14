Man killed in Tacoma, WA shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened near South 13th Street and South G Street before 1 a.m.
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers started life-saving measures until medics with the Tacoma Fire Department got to the scene.
Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were at the scene to investigate, and no arrests have been made.
It's not known what led up to the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department.
The Source: Information used in this story was based on a press release issued by the Tacoma Police Department on Feb. 14, 2025.
