Caught on Camera: $10K of LEGO merch stolen from Sasquatch Bricks

A University Place toy store was burglarized early Thursday morning. A portion of the crime was caught on camera.

The store owner told us more about how the person or people responsible made off with $10,000 worth of LEGO sets.

Cell phone video shared with FOX 13 shows at least one burglar loading a U-Haul truck with stolen merchandise from Sasquatch Bricks, a LEGO retailer, located in University Place. The crime happened around 5 a.m.

What they're saying:

"It really kind of guts you to the core a little bit," said store owner, Scott Nelson. "It’s just an invasion of your home. This is where we’re at six days a week."

The suspect or suspects allegedly used a crowbar to pry open the store's front door before going for high-dollar LEGO sets.

"They must have been here before," said Nelson. "We’re very organized, we have items categorized. This was a crime of opportunity. They were in and out in under five minutes."

Nelson’s store, which has been in operation for a decade, specializes in LEGO sets, many of which are considered collectibles.

The missing LEGO sets include the following:

Colosseum

Boutique Hotel

NINJAGO City

NINJAGO City Gardens

AT-AP

Assault on Hoth

Millennium Falcon

AT-AT

Batman Cowl

Infinity Gauntlet

Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws

"We’ve been busy contacting other LEGO retailers and community groups," said Nelson. "If these people try to sell them to another retailer, hopefully they won’t get very far."

What you can do:

Local authorities are investigating the burglary and are asking anyone with information to call University Place Police or Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on their non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.

The incident number is 25-044-00313.

