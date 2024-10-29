Deputies searching for suspected University Place mail thief

Pierce County deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking into an apartment building's mail room and stealing multiple packages.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department provided several photos of a man spotted in the lobby of a University Place apartment complex on Oct. 7.

According to deputies, the suspect pried open an emergency key box, used the key to open the mail room, and took several packages from inside.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, thinning hair and large glasses.

The theft took place at Marketplace Flats, located on Market Place West and Market Court Way.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by using the P3 Tips app. A reward of up to $1,000 is available and you will remain anonymous.

