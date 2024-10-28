Ex-Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz placed on leave

Former Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, along with the department's communications director, have been placed on paid administrative leave, FOX 13 Seattle confirmed Monday.

In a statement to FOX 13, The Seattle Police Department confirmed Diaz and Communications Director Jamie Tompkins were both placed on leave, but did not explain why:

"Without commenting further on pending personnel matters, the Seattle Police Department can confirm that Executive Adrian Diaz and Director of Communications Jamie Tompkins have both been placed on paid administrative leave."

The Seattle Times first reported the administrative changes Monday night. In May, Diaz was reassigned from his role as Seattle police chief to work on special projects.

Related article

He was ousted from his position after multiple allegations of sexual discrimination and retaliation came out against him. Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr was later appointed as interim chief.

After being forced to step down, Diaz came out as gay in an interview with radio host Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM radio.

Diaz led the Seattle Police Department since September 2020, initially taking over as interim chief for Carmen Best.

Related article

In addition to Diaz, Communications Director Jamie Tompkins is also on paid administrative leave. Tompkins previously worked as a television news anchor/reporter in Seattle, including at FOX 13 Seattle, before joining the Seattle Police Department in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Proposed bill aims to curb gun violence at Seattle nightclubs

WA nears energy crisis as Amazon funds nuclear reactors, sparking controversy

Highland Park homicide suspect turns himself in to Seattle police

Seattle weather: Morning clouds to crisp, sunny Tuesday

Pierce Co. Sheriff race pits longtime employee against former Seattle cop

Detectives seek public's help in solving 2022 Olympia, WA homicide

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.