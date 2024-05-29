Adrian Diaz out as Seattle Police Chief, sources say

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz will no longer hold his position after Wednesday, according to sources.

A source told FOX 13 that Diaz cleaned out his office Tuesday night. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has reportedly re-assigned him to special projects.

The departure comes after a growing number of legal claims against him and the department.

Here's what we know about the claims against Diaz:

At least seven officers have come forward, alleging multiple cases of discrimination and retaliation against women and people of color on the force. Two of the people making the claims against Diaz are high-ranking police veterans

In April, four female officers filed a tort claim against the Seattle Police Department, alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Officers Kame Spencer, Judinna Gulpan, Valerie Carson and Lauren Truscott filed a claim of damages against the city, asking for $5 million in recompense. The tort alleges the perpetrators of the "grooming" and harassment are Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Lt. John O'Neil and SPD's human resource manager, Rebecca McKechnie. The tort also claims that Seattle police has a history of sexual discrimination and harassment, which the department even validated with their "30x30" report in Sept. 2023.

Diaz joined the agency in 1997 and has worked in the Seattle Police Department’s patrol and investigations units. He also served as assistant chief of the collaborative policing bureau before he was promoted to deputy chief.

He was named police chief in 2022, after serving as interim police chief since September 2020.

The city will reportedly hold a press conference at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. FOX 13 will air it on TV and stream it online.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13:

Deputy seizes knife from accused laundry detergent thief

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Denny Triangle

1 dead, 1 injured in two overnight shootings in Seattle

‘They told him to put his hands up’: Neighbors react to fatal Auburn officer involved shootingg

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.