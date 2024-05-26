Seattle Police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday night, including one that left a man dead in Pioneer Square, and another in Jose Rizal Park.

Officers were initially called out to the intersection near Occidental Ave. S and Yesler Way around 11:15 p.m. to reports of a man shot.

Officers and Seattle Fire personnel found a man unresponsive in the lower level of the Sinking Ship parking garage, located on James Street and Yesler Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The second shooting happened in Dr. Jose Rizal Park, located near the I-5 and I-90 interchange.

Police said one person was shot and rushed to Harborview Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

This investigation has been ongoing since 3 a.m. on Sunday. Seattle Police haven't released additional details about this shooting yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

