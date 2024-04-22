University Place dental lab burglary raises questions about suspects intentions

After a University Place dental laboratory was burglarized over the weekend, there are questions being raised over the equipment the suspects got away with.

On Saturday morning, two suspects broke into Custom Dental Aesthetics, located on 40th St. W, right next to the Green Firs Towne Center.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole four porcelain ovens out of the business.

Porcelain ovens are mainly used in dentistry to make ceramic dental restorations, such as crowns or bridges. The Sheriff's Department says they're valued at $8,000-$10,000 each.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arriving at the dental lab around 6 a.m. in a green mini van, and using a black wagon with a silver handle to transport the ovens.

It's currently unknown why the suspects went after the porcelain ovens instead of other equipment inside the business. While they do go for a pretty penny, finding a buyer for the ovens could be an issue, as they do come with serial numbers.

This case is somewhat reminiscent of a 2016 investigation near Atlanta, where police arrested a Ukrainian man who was operating an unlicensed dental office inside a warehouse.

Law enforcement said the man was using a stolen porcelain oven, which is what initially led them to discover the illegal practice. According to reports, a burglary victim discovered a porcelain oven for sale online, and when he met the seller, the serial number on the oven matched the one recently stolen from him.

There is also the possibility the burglars will scrap the ovens for parts.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Jury selection underway in trial of Auburn officer charged with murder

Man accused of shooting former boxer in Tacoma arrested after nationwide manhunt

Man killed in 'random' stabbing at Muckleshoot Casino

West Seattle's low bridge to close for 9 days for maintenance

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.