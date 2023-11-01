Pierce Co. deputies seek armed robbery suspect in University Place

article

Pierce County deputies need help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery in University Place from mid-October.

Authorities say on Oct. 15, the suspect walked into a 7-Eleven at S Orchard St and 56th St W.

The suspect demanded cash from the checker and implied he had a knife in his sweatshirt pocket.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Black man between 20–35 years old, tall with a slim build. He was captured on surveillance video wearing white hoodie with a decal of a mariachi band on the back, possibly from a Mexican restaurant, according to deputies. He also wore a black face mask, black gloves, dark pants and white shoes with black and red accents.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, through the P3 Tips app. Information that leads to arrest and charges filed against the suspect will earn the tipster up to $1,000.