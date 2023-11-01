Oak Harbor Police investigate recent string of burglaries, vandalism

Police are investigating a string of burglaries and vandalism reported in Oak Harbor last month.

According to the Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD), officers are investigating a series of incidents that seem to reoccur along N Oak Harbor St. from SE 3rd Ave. to north city limits.

Investigators have identified more than a dozen victims impacted by the string of vandalism, where vehicles, houses, apartment windows and mailboxes were damaged.

The first incident, reported in the same general vicinity of the burglaries, happened on Oct. 19. The OHPD sent out a press release on Wednesday saying the latest incident to be investigated happened overnight.

Police and other law enforcement will be canvassing the area for evidence and to identify more possible victims.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects involved. Homeowners are being asked to review their surveillance and doorbell camera systems for video.

Anyone with information is asked to call ICOM Dispatch using the non-emergency phone line at 360-679-9567.

This is a developing story.