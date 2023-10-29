Daughter of man found shot at The Cornish School in Seattle seeks public's help to catch his killer

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to piece together a timeline of what happened before 45-year-old Matthew Antles was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers located him at approximately 6:46 P.M. on Oct 5th on the wheelchair ramp of the Cornish School in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle.

"The paramedics gave him eight rounds of CPR while on the way to the hospital. He arrived to the hospital with a weak pulse and with a gunshot wound to his chest/heart. Nurses sent him to get an x-ray. The x-ray showed bullet fragments in his heart. That’s when he was rushed to emergency surgery. During surgery, the doctors made the decision to not take the bullets out. They thought it’d do more harm than good if they took them out, so they left them in. They placed him in a medically induced coma shortly thereafter. His brain was severely swollen due to being dead for several minutes prior to being found. A neurologist came in and ran tests for a few days, and saw no brain activity whatsoever," said his daughter, Sammie Barcus.

Matthew was taken off life support on Oct. 15. He died peacefully on the evening of Oct. 17.

Now, Seattle PD Det. Andrew Wilkes and his family need your help. They are asking for information from anyone who saw Matthew arrive at the school or who has info on his killer.

Police say Matthew was unhoused and normally resided in a hammock in Cal Anderson Park.

If you have any information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

You can also submit anonymous tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.