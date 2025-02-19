Canada border town near WA worries US tariffs would cripple economy

The Brief The Trump administration is considering a 25% tariff on goods from Canada. Towns in British Columbia, just across the border from Washington, are concerned over the economic impacts. Nearly half the businesses in Abbotsford export goods to the U.S., and feel the pressure of the looming tariffs.



As the U.S. considers a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, hundreds of businesses in Abbotsford, just across the border from the Washington town of Sumas, are raising concerns.

Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, believes the fallout could be "disastrous" for hundreds of local businesses.

"Absolutely every part of the economy could be affected by this," Mitchell said.

Tariffs on goods coming to Washington from Canada

By the numbers:

According to the Washington Department of Commerce, Canada is the state’s largest trading partner. In 2024, the value of imports from Canada was $17.8 billion, while exports totaled $7.8 billion.

Abbotsford has seen rapid growth in recent years, with a current population similar in size to Everett, Washington. Alex Mitchell, who also runs the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, warns that imposing tariffs would be disastrous not just for her community, but for all of Canada.

Surveying over 800 businesses in Abbotsford, Mitchell noted that nearly 300 of them export goods to the U.S., and many are feeling the pressure of the looming tariff threat.

"We’ve seen some significant concern from about 60% of those businesses," said Mitchell. "They’ve been chatting with their American customers, and their American customers are really worried about what those costs will mean for them."

Big picture view:

Businesses in both Washington state and British Columbia depend on supply chains that see goods crisscrossing the border daily, with products flowing in and out of both countries. One example is the trade of potatoes. Seed potatoes from Alberta are transported across North America and planted in Washington's Skagit Valley, where they are harvested and sent back to Canada.

Some Washington farmers believe that even if seed costs go up, the effect on consumers will be minimal. They estimate that any price increase at the grocery store, such as for a sack of potatoes, would likely be less than a dime.

President Trump has promised to announce his decision on the tariffs by March 1st.

The Source: Information comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan, who spoke with Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce CEO Alex Mitchell.

