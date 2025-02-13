Small border town Sumas, WA braces for impact as trade war threats escalate

The Brief Businesses in Sumas, Washington, are preparing for potential disruptions due to the looming threat of a U.S.-Canada trade war, which could significantly impact the local economy. Loca Mocha, a coffee shop in Sumas, relies heavily on Canadian customers for its business, highlighting the town's dependence on cross-border tourism and commerce. Owner Nicole Sandoval Postma expresses concern over social media campaigns in British Columbia encouraging consumers to "buy Canadian," which could further affect local businesses.



With the looming threat of a trade war between the U.S. and Canada, businesses along the northern border are preparing for potential disruptions.

In the small town of Sumas, Washington, where the population is under 1,500, local shops are beginning to worry about the possible fallout.

Nicole Sandoval Postma, the owner of Loca Mocha, a coffee shop on Front Street, says the Whatcom County community could face significant challenges if the border situation worsens.

"We’re trying to kind of brace ourselves for what impact that is going to bring on," said Sandoval Postma.

Loca Mocha relies heavily on Canadian customers who travel south to shop, refuel, and handle their mail. Sandoval Postma points out for Sumas, which doesn't have large food chains or stoplights, the local economy is driven by tourism and cross-border movement.

"If we don’t have Canadian traffic coming to shop in Bellingham or Seattle or travel to Baker, they’re not eating at our establishments, they’re not gassing up at our gas stations," she said. "These super small businesses in town are reliant on those travelers."

Scrolling through TikTok, Sandoval Postma shared several videos out of British Columbia encouraging customers to "buy Canadian" and avoid American products.

"You know, America as a whole might feel differently, but in our small town, that’s everything," said Sandoval Postma. "Whether we have our doors open or closed."

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle's own reporting.

