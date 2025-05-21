How to avoid the worst traffic in WA this Memorial Day weekend

The Brief WSDOT warns of heavier-than-usual traffic on state highways this Memorial Day weekend. This guide covers traffic forecasts from May 22 through May 27. Drivers can check specific predictions for I-5, I-90 and US-2 to better plan their trips.



Memorial Day weekend typically brings a surge in travel across the U.S., and this year, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging drivers to prepare for heavier traffic than usual on state highways.

To help motorists plan ahead, WSDOT has released a series of charts and travel forecasts. These resources, drawn from past traffic patterns, highlight the busiest times on major routes based on data from previous years.

Timeline:

All times marked in green indicate light traffic on the roadways; yellow indicates moderate to heavy traffic. WSDOT says during times marked in red, even the slightest incident could cause significant backups.

If you’re planning to hit the Washington roads for Memorial Day weekend, tap the links below to jump to traffic predictions on:

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, May 22, will likely happen between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 5 a.m. hour and after 6 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 23, will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 5 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, is expected to be between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 25, is expected to be between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday, May 27, will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 over Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Memorial Day travel predictions for May 22 through May 27.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, May 22, is expected to happen between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion could be moderate between this timeframe, and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 5 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 23, is expected to be between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 6 a.m. hour, and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, is expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 7 a.m. hour, and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 25, is expected to happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day is expected to happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday, May 27, is expected to be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 6 a.m. hour, and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, May 22, is expected between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 23, is expected between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, is expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be light between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 25, is expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Predicted northbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday, May 27, is expected to happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Memorial Day weekend travel predictions for May 22 through May 27.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, May 22, is expected to happen between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 6 a.m. hour, and between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 23, is expected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 6 a.m. and after 8 a.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, is expected between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 25, is expected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day is expected between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be light before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted southbound I-5 travel times toward Canada for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Tuesday, May 27, is expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., especially during the 7 a.m. hour, and during the 10 a.m. hour. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The best times to travel are expected to be before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

What are the best times to travel east on I-90 for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, May 22, will be between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., though congestion is slated to be moderate. Traffic will be smooth before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, May 23, will be between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, will happen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 7 a.m. hour, and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, May 25, will be between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., though congestion is expected to be mostly moderate. Traffic is expected to be light before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., though congestion is expected to be mostly moderate. The best times to drive are before 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Predicted eastbound I-90 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Tuesday, May 27, is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., though congestion is expected to be mostly moderate. The best times to drive would be anytime before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

What are the best times to travel west on I-90 for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Memorial Day weekend travel predictions for May 22 through May 27.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Thursday, May 22, is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., though congestion is expected to be mostly moderate. The best times to drive are before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Friday, May 23, is between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., though traffic is only expected to be moderate. The best times to drive are before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday, May 24, is between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., though traffic is only expected to be moderate. The best times to drive are before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic is expected between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day is expected to happen between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 8 a.m. hour, and during the 9 p.m. hour. The best times to drive would be before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Predicted westbound I-90 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst times to drive are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be moderate. The best times to drive would be before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

What are the best times to travel east on US-2 for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel east on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, the worst times to drive on Thursday, May 22, appear to be between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., and during the 7 p.m. hour. However, congestion is only expected to be moderate during these times. The best times to drive would be before 12 p.m., between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and after 8 p.m.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, there are going to be fluctuating times of heavy traffic on Friday, May 23. The worst traffic is expected at noon, and between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. During this time, there may be moments of moderate traffic between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., during the 1 p.m. hour, during the 5 p.m. hour and during the 8 p.m. hour. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday, May 24, is expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic is expected to be clear before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday, May 25, is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be moderate. The best times to drive will be before 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Memorial Day will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be moderate. The best times to drive will be before 10 a.m. and after 1 p.m.

Predicted eastbound US-2 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be smooth all day on Tuesday, May 27.

What are the best times to travel west on US-2 for Memorial Day weekend?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel west on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Memorial Day weekend travel predictions for May 22 through May 27.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Thursday, May 22

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be smooth all day on Thursday, May 22.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Friday, May 23

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be smooth all day on Friday, May 23.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Saturday, May 24

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive will be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be moderate during this timeframe. The best times to drive would be anytime before 5 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Sunday, May 25

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive is expected to be between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be moderate during this timeframe. The best times to travel would be before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Memorial Day is expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate during the 9 a.m. hour, and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best times to drive would be before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Predicted westbound US-2 travel times for Tuesday, May 27

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Tuesday, May 27, will be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., though congestion is only expected to be light during this timeframe. The best times to drive would be before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

The Source: Information in this guide comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

