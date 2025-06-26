Kraken acquire Freddy Gaudreau from Wild for 2025 draft pick

The Brief The Seattle Kraken have acquired center Frédérick Gaudreau from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. This is the Kraken's third trade in the last week. Gaudreau appeared in all 82 games for the Wild last season, finishing with 18 goals and 19 assists.



It’s the third trade in the last week for Seattle after acquiring Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars for draft picks, and Joe Veleno from the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal for André Burakovsky.

Frederick Gaudreau #89 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period of the game at Capital One Arena on January 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Gaudreau is under contract for three more seasons at $2.1 million a year in AAV.

Big picture view:

Gaudreau, 32, has been a reliable depth forward through his four years with the Wild while also being a strong penalty kill option and a power play contributor.

"Frédérick's a versatile skater who plays a strong two-way game," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He gives us depth down the middle and has the ability to produce offensively. He's a player that can be trusted on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the penalty kill. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

By the numbers:

Gaudreau appeared in all 82 games for the Wild last season, scoring 18 goals with 19 assists for a 37-point season. He led Minnesota in short-handed ice time and has averaged close to 16 minutes a night in every season with the Wild except 2023-24, which was hampered by injuries.

Gaudreau is under contract for three more seasons at $2.1 million per year in AAV. He will likely be Seattle’s fourth-line center this season. However, Seattle now has a surplus of options at that spot after acquiring Joe Veleno as part of the André Burakovsky trade to the Chicago Blackhawks, and John Hayden was re-signed on a one-way deal earlier this offseason as well.

Additionally, 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton is expected to get a chance to make the team this fall and also plays center, though at 19 years old, starting him on the wing at the NHL level instead could make sense.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

