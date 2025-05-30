Seattle Kraken re-sign defenseman Josh Mahura to two-year extension

article

The Brief The Kraken re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year extension worth $907,500 in average annual value. A one-way contract means he'll get paid his NHL salary even if he is waived and sent to the AHL. Mahura had nine points on nine assists last season, and was one of just two defensemen on the roster to end the year with a positive plus/minus differential (+5).



The Seattle Kraken have re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year extension a one-way contract worth $907,500 in AAV, the team announced on Friday.

Mahura, 27, played last season on a one-year contract with Seattle after signing with the team last offseason. Mahura started the year as the team's seventh defenseman, but ultimately became a full-time starter when Will Borgen was traded to the New York Rangers in December.

"Josh was an important addition to our blueline last season," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He plays an honest, physical game and rounded out our group of defensemen. He's also a great teammate. We're excited to bring him back for another two years."

Mahura appeared in 64 games and recorded nine assists with a plus/minus of +5, joining Adam Larsson (+22) as the only defensemen from last year's team with a positive plus/minus. He ranked fifth on the team with 89 hits and finished the season with 54 blocked shots.

It was the second-most active season of his career after playing in all 82 games with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23.

With the re-signing of Mahura, the only unsigned defenseman from last year's team is Ryker Evans, who is a restricted free agent. Forward Mikey Eyssimont is the only unrestricted free agent on the roster, with Evans, Kaapo Kakko and Tye Kartye all restricted free agents.

