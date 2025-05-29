Seattle Kraken name Lane Lambert as new head coach

article

The Brief The Kraken named Lane Lambert as the third head coach in franchise history. Lambert takes over for Dan Bylsma, who was relieved after just one season on the bench. Lambert previously served as head coach of the New York Islanders for parts of two seasons and was an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Lambert has coached Kraken players Chandler Stephenson, André Burakovsky, and Philipp Grubauer in Washington, and Jordan Eberle with the Islanders during his time as an assistant.



The Seattle Kraken announced Thursday evening they have hired former New York Islanders head coach and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant Lane Lambert as their new head coach.

"After conducting an extensive search, we're thrilled to announce Lane as our new head coach," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "We cast a wide net for suitable candidates. Lane impressed us throughout the interview process with his strategy and vision for this team. He’s found success at every level as a coach and player and was an integral part of Washington’s Cup run in 2018. We have full confidence in his ability to lead our players behind the bench."

Lambert, 60, spent parts of two seasons as head coach of the Islanders, and most recently was the associate head coach of the Maple Leafs under head coach Craig Berube.

Lambert led the Islanders to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season with a first-round exit before being replaced midseason in 2023-24 by the team in favor of Patrick Roy.

Lambert spent last season with the Maple Leafs, where he led a significant improvement of the team’s defensive performance. Toronto allowed the 12th most goals of any team in the NHL in 2023-24, and improved 12 spots into a tie for eighth in goals allowed last season. The Islanders also had the fifth-best goals allowed mark in the NHL in Lambert’s only full season as head coach.

Seattle allowed the ninth-most goals in the NHL last season under prior head coach Dan Bylsma, which is one of the areas of concern that led Ron Francis and Jason Botterill to make a coaching change after the season.

"I'm so excited to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken," Lambert said in a statement. "When it came time to writing a new chapter, I couldn't think of a better fit. Seattle's an incredible sports town and I've been impressed by the energy of the fans every time I’ve been there as a visiting coach. This team has a talented group of young players poised to take the next step and a core group of veterans with great leadership qualities. I'd like to thank Samantha Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Lambert was also an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals in 2017-18 when they won the Stanley Cup under head coach Barry Trotz. Kraken players Chandler Stephenson, André Burakovsky, and Philipp Grubauer were all a part of that Capitals team. He was also an assistant coach with the Islanders before getting the head coaching job and worked with Kraken captain Jordan Eberle.

Lambert’s nephew, Brad, was a part of the Seattle Thunderbirds WHL championship team in 2022-23, and is a part of the Winnipeg Jets system.

Lambert played 283 games in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings over parts of seven seasons. He recorded 124 points on 58 goals and 66 assists.

The Kraken reportedly had interest in Rick Tocchet and Jeff Blashill before they landed head coaching jobs with the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks. Additionally, they were reported to have interest in Washington Capitals assistant Mitch Love, Ontario Reign (AHL) head coach Marco Sturm, and former San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers head coach David Quinn.

Lambert is a native of Melfort, Saskatchewan.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

