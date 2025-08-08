Seattle drivers facing more I-5 Ship Canal Bridge closures

Traffic in Seattle is about to get a little more difficult, but it's all in service of a smoother future with quicker I-5 travel times, according to WSDOT.

The Ship Canal Bridge is slated for more closures from Aug. 15-18. During the weekend-long stretch, there will be a full northbound I-5 closure from I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

The express lanes, however, will run 24/7 going northbound, says WSDOT.

Ship Canal Bridge along I-5 in Seattle

Timeline for Ship Canal Bridge closures

Closures start at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Aug. 15, and continue into Monday morning.

All northbound I-5 lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Aug. 18.

What's next:

Fall and winter: Several southbound I-5 weekend-long two-lane reductions coming

Construction crews will transition to working on southbound lanes beginning in the fall of 2025, lasting through the winter months. WSDOT has not released the specific dates for this phase of work yet.

Big picture view:

The larger, $200 million project is slated to last until 2027. The project officially launched five years ago.

Why is WSDOT shutting down parts of the Ship Canal Bridge?

The Revive I-5 page on WSDOT's website details the problems facing the longestivty of Ship Canal Bridge.

Built in the 1960s, there's only been one major phase of repairs, and that was about 40 years ago now. The transportation agency reports their crews have attended to 200 emergency repairs just since 2019.

