Veteran Seattle cop awarded $3M in settlement

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay a Seattle police captain approximately $3 million after she filed a lawsuit claiming gender discrimination.

The June settlement agreement involves Deanna Nollette who claimed she suffered severe emotional distress when she was demoted to captain, within the Seattle Police Department, from assistant chief.

The backstory:

Nollette served as SPD's assistant chief between 2018 and 2023.

When former Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz took over in 2022, he took applications for the role of assistant chief; Nollette was not selected to remain as assistant chief.

What it says

The settlement, which FOX 13 Seattle obtained Wednesday, states that Nollette filed multiple complaints of discrimination and retaliation against the department and Diaz after her rank change. It also says Nollette was eventually assigned to night duty captain.

What's next:

In the settlement, the city nor Diaz are admitting to any wrongdoing or illegal conduct. However, the city must reinstate Nollette to assistant chief.

As part of the agreement, the city must also provide Nollette with 1,020 hours of additional paid administrative leave. Once those hours are used, it says she will retire from SPD.

The Source: Information in this story came from a settlement between the city of Seattle and Deanna Nollette, and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

