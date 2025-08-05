Where are the fires in WA? Here's a map of wildfires burning across the state

The Brief There are several wildfires burning across Washington state. While some fires have made significant containment progress, others still have evacuation orders in place.



The familiar late-summer wildfire haze is starting to creep its way into areas around Puget Sound, and many are wondering if the smoke is coming from a nearby wildfire. Here's a full list of wildfires burning in Washington state.

The growing wildfire threat isn't just forcing some residents to evacuate, it's also putting pressure on utility companies to prevent their equipment from sparking additional fires. With hotter, drier and windier conditions becoming the norm for Washington state this time of year, utilities across the state are preparing for potential power shutoffs aimed at protecting communities.

Washington wildfire map

Washington Wildfire Map (Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025). (InciWeb)

According to InciWeb, a U.S. government website that tracks wildfires and controlled burns across the country, seven wildfires are currently burning across Washington state: The Bear Gulch Fire, the Pomas Fire, the Stud Horse Fire, the Kinkaid Creek Complex Fire, the Hope Fire, the Castle Rock Fire and the Lake Spokane Fire.

Keep reading for a breakdown of each wildfire currently burning in Washington state.

The Bear Gulch Fire burning in WA's Olympic National Forest

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations remain in effect for parts of Mason County due to increased fire activity near Lake Cushman.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Map showing where the Bear Gulch Fire is burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

The Bear Gulch Fire, which has been burning since July 6 in the Olympic National Forest near the Mt. Rose Trailhead, has burned nearly 5,000 acres and is 3% contained.

The Pomas Fire burning west of Lake Chelan, WA

The Pomas Fire in Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest has been burning since it started with a lightning strike on June 13.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Map showing where the Pomas Fire is burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

The fire, which is burning about 10 miles west of Lake Chelan, has reached 3,465 acres and remains 0% contained.

Stud Horse Fire burning near Winthrop, WA

The Stud Horse Fire burning near Winthrop in Okanogan County is now 100% contained, prompting officials to lift all evacuation levels in the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Map showing where the Stud Horse Fire is burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

The fire, which burned about 532 acres near Stud Horse Mountain – nearly two miles east of Winthrop – was ignited by a lightning strike last Thursday, officials said.

Kinkaid Creek Complex Fire burning in Okanogan County, WA

The Kinkaid Creek Complex Fire burning in Okanogan County has reached 313 acres and is 18%, according to Tuesday's update.

Map of Kinkaid Creek Complex Fire burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

Officials say there are 216 firefighting personnel working on this fire that ignited from a lightning strike on July 31.

Hope Fire burning in northeast WA

The Hope Fire burning near Kettle Falls in northeast Washington has burned 8,117 acres and is 95% contained.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Map showing where the Hope Fire is burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

139 firefighting personnel are working on this fire. The fire started on July 8, and crews are still investigating to determine what caused it.

Castle Rock Fire burning in northeast WA

The Castle Rock Fire, burning about six miles northeast of Colville, Washington, has burned 58 acres and is 20% contained.

Map showing where the Castle Rock Fire is burning in Washington state. (InciWeb)

Officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike on July 31.

Lake Spokane Fire burning northwest of Spokane, WA

The Lake Spokane Fire, which officials believe was human-caused, remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Map of Lake Spokane Fire in Washington state. (InciWeb)

The wildfire, burning 12 miles northwest of Spokane, ignited on July 19 and burned about 2,506 acres. 262 personnel were assigned to the fire, which is now 100% contained.

The Source: Information in this story comes from InciWeb, a government website that tracks and monitors wildfires burning in the United States.

