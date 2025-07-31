Level 3 Evacuations issued for Winthrop, WA wildfire
WINTHROP, Wash. - A fast-moving wildfire burning in Winthrop, Washington has prompted Level 3 Evacuations for residents in Okanogan County.
What we know:
The wildfire is actively burning near Stud Horse Mountain, and some people living near the fire are being advised to evacuate immediately.
Level 3 Evacuations (Go Now) have been issued for the following areas:
- Upper Bear Creek Road
- Sunflower Lane and Bear Creek Road
- Stud Horse Mountain to Davis Lake
- Pearrygin Lake side to halfway down Winthrop side
Level 2 Evacuations (Get Ready) are in place for the following areas:
- Davis Lake to Balky Hill Road
The public is asked to be aware of their surroundings and be cautious of responding emergency vehicles. Those in evacuation zones are asked to leave north away from the fire.
What we don't know:
The current size of the wildfire is unknown at this time.
Updates are available on the Okanogan County Emergency Management website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page.
