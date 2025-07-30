Seattle Seahawks extend general manager John Schneider through 2031

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday they have given general manager John Schneider a contract extension through 2031.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was first to report the agreement.

"The extension of general manager John Schneider's contract is a testament to his 15-plus years of football leadership and success," Seahawks chairperson Jody Allen said in a statement. "I am confident that John will continue to deliver real results and a continued strong partnership with head coach Mike Macdonald that is already contributing to our winning culture on and off the field."

Allen and vice chair Bert Kolde attended Monday's practice with Allen and Schneider speaking throughout the workout.

Schneider is already the longest-tenured general manager in franchise history, having been in the position since 2010. His existing contract ran through the 2027 season.

The Seahawks have posted a 147-96-1 record during Schneider's 15 seasons running the team, which serves as the sixth-best record in the NFL. Seattle has won at least 10 games in nine of the past 13 years, which includes 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two conference titles and a Super Bowl. The Seahawks have had just one losing season in the last 13 years.

It's a notable move for the faith it shows in Schneider after significant changes to the team the last two offseasons. First, it was the change of head coach from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald that saw Schneider take over all personnel decisions. Then this offseason, significant player moves that saw the trades of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, along with cutting Tyler Lockett before adding quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence among the significant moves.

