AJ Barner looking to seize opportunity for Seattle Seahawks after release of Noah Fant

The Brief AJ Barner is looking to seize a big role in the Seahawks' offense following the release of tight end Noah Fant last week. Barner caught 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in a backup role to Fant. "The show goes on, and honestly a big opportunity for me and the rest of the guys in the room," Barner said.



The release of veteran tight end Noah Fant ahead of training camp last week has created a major opportunity for AJ Barner in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Barner, 23, is coming off a rookie season with the Seahawks where he caught 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fant's release means someone has to step up into a starting role and Barner knows the door is wide open for him.

"Unfortunately, a part of the league," Barner said of Fant. "Noah was always great to me when he was here. Talented player. But the show goes on, and honestly a big opportunity for me and the rest of the guys in the room.

"Ever since I got here (the Seahawks) have really believed in me. A lot of people throughout the pre-draft process kind of pigeonholed me, but I feel like as soon as I got here, I felt the belief in me in the organization. It’s a good opportunity for me. Again, I enjoyed having Noah here and the new guys that we have too. It’s going to be a full group effort, and we have some really good players in the tight end room.

Barner showed he could be a dependable option at the position, particularly during a three-game stretch as a stater midseason. Barner played over 80 percent of the offensive snaps over that stretch against the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, recording nine catches for 61 yards over that span.

"Continuing to build off what I did last year and knowing there’s going to be more opportunities as long as I do what I should," Barner said. "Nothing changes but maybe more of a leadership role as well. It’s kind of a clean slate on offense so that was a given anyway."

With Fant's release, the position is mostly turned over from last season. Barner and depth option Brady Russell are back, but Seattle added Eric Saubert in free agency from the 49ers and added rookie Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the NFL Draft.

"We believe in AJ's goals to be a top overall tight end in the league," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "To be able to do all the things that we're going to ask him to do where you don't have to handicap how you game plan him and things like that. So that's his goal. He's working his tail off out there."

Barner said he knows he can do everything needed for the position, it's just about doing it a high level more consistently.

"The type of tight end that I play, I can do the run-block, the pass-block, catching the ball," he said. "So just playing a full game of starter minutes and being consistent because you feel like you had some good things on tape, then you turn back on it a year later and you’re like ‘what was I doing?’ So just putting a full game of 50-plus snaps together of good football."

Macdonald added that the way Barner goes about his work is a strong standard for the rest of the team to model their effort after.

"Obviously, we love AJ," Macdonald said. "First thing that comes to mind is his mentality and his approach every day. Not just the tight end position, but offensively and as a team, he's a great representative of what we're trying to create and how to play, how to approach every day. So that really excites us."

– CB Shaquill Griffin was absent from the team to attend to a personal matter, head coach Mike Macdonald said.

"We respect that and try to do our best to help him out as best we can, but he'll be back soon," he said.

– NT Johnathan Hankins remains absent as well. The team said he would be put on the non-football injury list, but that hasn't happened per the league's transaction wire. Macdonald said there was no timetable for Hankins after practice.

– LB Uchenna Nwosu (PUP) and DE Rylie Mills (NFI) remain on their injured lists.

– DE Leonard Williams, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, NT Justin Rogers and LB Connor O'Toole did not practice.

