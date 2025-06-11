Seattle Seahawks to open fan registration for Training Camp
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks announced that fan registration for the team's Training Camp will open in just a few days.
The Hawks on Wednesday announced fan registration details for their upcoming Training Camp, powered by Boeing, which will feature nine public practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center starting July 23.
The team will also host its annual Football Fest at Lumen Field on August 2.
Seahawks Training Camp 2025
What we know:
Registration for both the Training Camp and Football Fest opens to the public on June 17 via the Seahawks' official website. Season ticket holders, Blue Pride members, and Season Ticket Notification List members will have access to an exclusive presale on June 16.
Fans attending the Training Camp will have the opportunity to watch the team prepare for the season, with pre-practice autograph sessions featuring Seahawks Legends and post-practice autograph opportunities with coaches and players. The event will also include giveaways, entertainment from the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, and Blitz, as well as Seahawks Pro Shop pop-up stores offering the latest gear.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
By the numbers:
A transportation fee of $15 per person will be required for those attending the Training Camp practices, as fans must park off-site at The Landing in Renton and use shuttle services to reach the facility. Walk-ups to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center will not be permitted. Registration for Football Fest at Lumen Field will also cost $15, with a $5 parking add-on available for the North Lot and Lumen Field Parking Garage during registration, while supplies last. On the day of the event, drive-up parking, including accessible parking, will be available for $20 on a first-come, first-served basis.
In celebration of the team's 50th season and its "Impacting 50 Communities" campaign, presented by Safeway, Coach Mike Macdonald is offering 5,000 complimentary tickets to community groups for Training Camp. Interested organizations can submit requests through the team's website.
The Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at both the Training Camp and Football Fest. While outside food and factory-sealed water bottles are allowed, they must be carried in compliant bags. Photography and video recording during practice are prohibited, but permitted before and after. Attendees under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Seahawks.
