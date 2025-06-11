Seattle Seahawks to open fan registration for Training Camp

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will host nine public Training Camp practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center starting July 23, with registration opening June 17; Football Fest at Lumen Field is set for August 2. Fans can enjoy autograph sessions, entertainment, and Seahawks Pro Shop pop-ups, with a $15 transportation fee for off-site parking and shuttle services required for Training Camp. In honor of the team's 50th season, 5,000 complimentary tickets are available for community groups, and the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced at all events.



The Seattle Seahawks announced that fan registration for the team's Training Camp will open in just a few days.

The Hawks on Wednesday announced fan registration details for their upcoming Training Camp, powered by Boeing, which will feature nine public practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center starting July 23.

The team will also host its annual Football Fest at Lumen Field on August 2.

Seahawks Training Camp 2025

What we know:

Registration for both the Training Camp and Football Fest opens to the public on June 17 via the Seahawks' official website. Season ticket holders, Blue Pride members, and Season Ticket Notification List members will have access to an exclusive presale on June 16.

Fans attending the Training Camp will have the opportunity to watch the team prepare for the season, with pre-practice autograph sessions featuring Seahawks Legends and post-practice autograph opportunities with coaches and players. The event will also include giveaways, entertainment from the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, and Blitz, as well as Seahawks Pro Shop pop-up stores offering the latest gear.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

By the numbers:

A transportation fee of $15 per person will be required for those attending the Training Camp practices, as fans must park off-site at The Landing in Renton and use shuttle services to reach the facility. Walk-ups to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center will not be permitted. Registration for Football Fest at Lumen Field will also cost $15, with a $5 parking add-on available for the North Lot and Lumen Field Parking Garage during registration, while supplies last. On the day of the event, drive-up parking, including accessible parking, will be available for $20 on a first-come, first-served basis.

In celebration of the team's 50th season and its "Impacting 50 Communities" campaign, presented by Safeway, Coach Mike Macdonald is offering 5,000 complimentary tickets to community groups for Training Camp. Interested organizations can submit requests through the team's website.

The Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at both the Training Camp and Football Fest. While outside food and factory-sealed water bottles are allowed, they must be carried in compliant bags. Photography and video recording during practice are prohibited, but permitted before and after. Attendees under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: 'Remote' areas of 5 WA counties told to lock doors

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Key figures from Bryan Kohberger's youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.