Abe Lucas: Running the football won't be optional for Seattle Seahawks

The Brief Abe Lucas spoke on Wednesday to the Seahawks intention to be fully dedicated to their rushing attack this season. "We put a fullback in the backfield, we're changing it up, we're doing things differently. It's like an old-school mentality with a new-school principle sort of thing," Lucas said. Lucas said he's at 325 pounds and feels much healthier compared to how he finished last season.



If you're a fan of a good rushing attack, listening to right tackle Abe Lucas speak about the outlook for the Seattle Seahawks this season would be music to your ears.

Lucas spoke bluntly about the focus the Seahawks intend to have with their ground game this season under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton.

"Just downhill running off the ball, establishing the run," Lucas said of the mentality. "I know we had a lot of criticism for that, so moving into this year, we're looking to really get after it in the run game specifically."

The Seahawks called pass plays at nearly a 70-percent clip last season, which isn't the style of football head coach Mike Macdonald wants to play. The change to Kubiak and Benton was made with an intention of devoting more effort and attention to the rushing attack.

"We have the right coaching, the right tools. The identity has definitely changed from last year to this year. It's on us as far as we want to take it," Lucas said.

The Seahawks have committed to returning a fullback to the offensive scheme as well. Brady Russell has made the transition from tight end to fullback, and fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts was drafted with the intention of making him a fullback as well after a career as a tight end at Alabama.

"I think when you bring a fullback in, it kind of establishes that the run game is a cornerstone to your offense, not just an optional thing," Lucas said. "Fullbacks are primarily blocking backs. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do in this offense as well."

Lucas said it's one thing to talk about wanting to run the football. Every team wants to run the football. There's a difference in actually committing the time and resources to make it successful and not just lip service.

"But when you come in and it's kind of a non-negotiable that we're running the ball," Lucas said. "We put a fullback in the backfield, we're changing it up, we're doing things differently. It's like an old-school mentality with a new-school principle sort of thing. Definitely just looking forward to getting after that.

"We're trying to be elite at very few things, but those few things are what the offense is going to be based around, and that's the run game. We're going to be elite at the run game. That's the philosophy with it. So, it's not some hodgepodge of just a bunch of different stuff we're just throwing in. We're going to be elite at the basics and make sure that they work so we can do it against anybody."

For Lucas, he's been taking part in OTAs after dealing with knee injuries the last two seasons. While he returned to action last season, Lucas described it like playing on a flat tire as he didn't have everything healthy the way he wanted. Lucas also said last year that this wasn't a chronic injury issue, but he was something that needed to be addressed and he felt he would get back to full strength.

"I don't know if anybody's ever really 100 percent healthy. I'm playing, that's a good sign," he quipped.

But compared to last offseason, the difference is massive.

"It helps when you're not in a brace and you can actually walk without crutches," Lucas said. "You guys have seen, I post on social media me lifting and it sends everybody into a frenzy, which I think is kind of funny. But I'm doing good work, so I'm excited about it."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

