Seattle Seahawks sign first-round pick Grey Zabel, seven other draft picks

article

The Brief The Seahawks signed first-round pick Grey Zabel and seven other draft picks from their 11-man class on Monday. Zabel's deal is reportedly worth a fully guaranteed $18.471 million, according to ESPN. Seattle also signed DE Rylie Mills, WR Tory Horton, FB Robbie Ouzts, G Bryce Cabeldue, RB Damien Martinez, OT Mason Richman and WR Ricky White III. Safety Nick Emmanwori, tight end Elijah Arroyo and quarterback Jalen Milroe remain unsigned.



The Seattle Seahawks signed first-round draft pick Grey Zabel and seven other selections from their 11-man draft class on Monday afternoon.

The team announced they had reached deals with Zabel, fifth-round picks Rylie Mills, Tory Horton, Robbie Ouzts, sixth-rounder Bryce Cabeldue, and seventh-rounders Damien Martinez, Mason Richman and Ricky White III.

Second-round safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo, and third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe are the three draft choices still unsigned.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Zabel's deal is worth a fully guaranteed $18.471 million on a four-year deal.

All contracts for drafted players are four-year deals with first-round selections also having a fifth-year option. That option is valued at the average of the third to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, though escalators for playtime time and Pro Bowl selections can raise the value.

The Seahawks recently had to make a decision on whether to pick up that fifth-year option on 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross, who became the first Seattle draftee to have their option picked up since the structure went into effect with the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Seahawks did pick up the option on tight end Noah Fant in 2022, but he was a Denver Broncos draft pick acquired in the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seahawks sign two:

The Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed a pair of players who took part in their rookie mini-camp last week as tryout players.

Linebacker D'Eryk Jackson and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. were signed by the team with wide receiver River Cracraft waived with a non-football injury designation to clear the needed roster spot.

Jackson appeared in 37 career games with 31 starts at the University of Kentucky. He led the team in tackles in 2022 and 2023, and racked up 216 tackles for his career with 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five interceptions, nine passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Foster appeared in 54 games at Michigan State with 28 starts. He had 108 career receptions for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns.

A non-football injury designation is applied to players who are injured through means outside the NFL workplace. It can be a workout injury in offseason training, but if it occurs away from a team facility, the liability falls to the player.

A former Washington State star, Cracraft signed with the Seahawks in March. Cracraft has spent time with the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 53 career games with two starts and has recorded 32 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

The Source: Information in this story came from ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.