Seattle Seahawks to debut new 'Rivalries' uniform in 2025 NFL Season

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will introduce a new "Rivalries" uniform for the 2025 NFL season, as part of a program announced by the NFL and Nike. The initiative includes eight teams from the NFC West and AFC East divisions, with uniforms inspired by local communities and historical roots. The new uniforms will be worn during a home game against a division rival, alongside the Seahawks' existing uniform lineup.



The Seattle Seahawks will unveil a new uniform as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program for the 2025 season, the league announced Friday in partnership with Nike.

What we know:

The initiative will see the Seahawks and seven other teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets, sporting uniforms that reflect their local communities and historical roots.

These teams, representing the NFC West and AFC East divisions, will wear the new designs during a home game against a division rival.

What they're saying:

Renie Anderson, the NFL's chief revenue officer, highlighted the significance of the program.

"The NFL is home to some of the biggest football rivalries and today marks a historical moment for the NFL as we share 'Rivalries' with the world," Anderson said. "Together with Nike, we are harnessing the power of rivalry matchups to bring fan excitement and community pride to the next level. Through specially designed player uniforms and limited-edition fan gear, we will embark on a journey that inspires competitive spirit and reveals the winner in all of us."

What's next:

The Rivalries uniforms will be revealed ahead of the first rivalry game, with specific matchups to be announced after the 2025 NFL schedule is released.

Alongside the new "Rivalries" uniform, the Seahawks will continue to feature their Action Green, Throwback, standard white, and College Navy uniforms in their rotation for the next three years.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL, Seattle Seahawks and Nike.

