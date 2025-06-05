Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

The Brief Travis Decker, the man wanted in the killing of his three daughters, has a complex military background. A former Army squadmate describes Decker as quiet, hardworking, and having a desire to prove himself. The manhunt for Decker in Chelan County, Washington is ongoing.



As new details continue to unfold in the case against Travis Decker, FOX 13 has learned more about the man at the center of the tragic killings of his three daughters—Paityn, Olivia, and Evelyn.

A former Army squadmate of Decker’s shared insight into Decker’s military past and recent behavior—on the condition of anonymity.

The backstory:

The two served together in 2017 as part of the 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, while stationed in Italy. The source provided photos of Decker taken that year, showing him just after completing a long march in Europe.

The former squamate described Decker as being quiet, a bit of an outcast, yet a hard worker and somewhat of a narcissist.

Before joining the 503rd, Decker had reportedly been removed from the elite Ranger Regiment after failing to complete Ranger School. Despite public photos circulating of Decker in uniform with a Ranger tab, the source said he wasn’t a Ranger.

The teammate recalls Decker joining the unit in Italy, and meeting Whitney, who had already welcomed their first child, Paityn. According to the source, Decker spoke often about wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps—his father was a Green Beret—and he expressed a desire to return to Special Forces, though he never did.

The squad member says it felt like Decker had something to prove, saying he talked about his dad a lot— he worshiped him.

The two remained loosely connected on social media after their time in the military. But in the days following the murder accusations, the source said Decker deleted nearly all his posts, photos, videos, and unfollowed most of his former comrades.

Now, with the deaths of Decker’s three young daughters making national headlines, those who once served alongside him are reeling.

"All of us who served with him feel betrayed and are beyond distraught with the news," the teammate said.

The case remains under investigation, and FOX 13 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

