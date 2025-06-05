1 arrested, 1 wanted, after drive-by shooting in West Seattle

The Brief One man has been arrested, and one person has not been located after a drive-by shooting in West Seattle. Seattle Police responded to reports of gunfire on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of 25th Avenue Southwest. No injuries or damage have been reported.



One has been arrested and one is wanted after a drive-by shooting in West Seattle, according to officials.

The Seattle Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man for assault on Tuesday afternoon, and are continuing to search for another person involved in a drive-by shooting that happened in West Seattle.

What we know:

On Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m., Seattle Police responded to reports of gunfire near the 4100 block of 25th Avenue Southwest in West Seattle.

Police recovered multiple shell casings in the area and, after reviewing video footage of a suspect running from the area, they were able to locate and arrest the man hiding in a nearby apartment.

A black Audi sedan involved in the shooting was also located, where officers recovered a handgun and ammunition. A suspect believed to be connected with the shooting and associated with the Audi has not been found.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Police Department.

