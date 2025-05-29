Parking adjustments coming to West Seattle's Alki Beach

The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation plans to adjust parking at Alki Beach to address safety concerns and increased summer demand. Changes include converting angled parking to parallel parking near Don Armeni Park, and a proposal to re-establish daytime parking on Alki Avenue SW. An online survey regarding the proposed parking changes closes on June 22, 2025.



Some changes are coming to parking along West Seattle's Alki Beach, aimed at addressing recent public safety concerns and an increased demand this summer.

The adjustments include limiting parking spaces in some areas, and opening up more spots during the day.

What's next:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) proposed to re-establish daytime on-street parking on the west side of Alki Avenue Southwest, near Alki Beach Park.

Changes could be installed in the summer of 2025.

Additionally, angled parking along Duwamish Head, near Don Armeni Park, will be converted to parallel parking. This change was made to deter reported issues in the area, such as loitering and illegal activities.

Existing overnight restrictions will remain in place from 11 pm. to 5 a.m.

Timeline:

The Duwamish Head parking adjustment is expected to be completed by mid-June, according to SDOT.

The Alki Avenue SW proposal is still being finalized, with community outreach planned later in the summer. SDOT says it will address questions and take feedback before implementing a design.

A short survey on the Alki Avenue SW parking changes is also available online, and closes June 22, 2025.

SDOT says these parking adjustments are being made at the request of Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka, aimed at increasing public safety and improving parking availability in the area.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from a fact sheet provided by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz files lawsuit, claims wrongful termination

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.