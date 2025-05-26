Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

The Brief An explosion happened Monday afternoon at a hardware store in Woodinville, Washington. Eastside Fire & Rescue, with help from Bothell, Shoreline and Kirkland fire crews, responded to the scene. The fire was mostly contained by a sprinkler system; no injuries were reported.



Crews are investigating an explosion that happened in Woodinville on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR) announced the incident on social media at 2:42 p.m. Officials said the explosion happened at a hardware store near the corner of 130th Ave NE and Little Bear Creek Parkway.

Firefighters from Bothell, Shoreline and Kirkland fire departments assisted at the scene.

The fire was mostly contained by the facility’s sprinkler system, but emergency crews responded to ensure full control and safety. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

A fire investigator has been requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post by Eastside Fire & Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sweltering weather in store for Seattle this week

Motorcyclist killed, driver arrested after Puyallup crash

Mom of slain Idaho victim Xana Kernodle asks for help attending Bryan Kohberger trial

Seattle Memorial Day weekend 2025: Your guide to events, traffic, more

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

Seattle police make arrests at counterprotest to 'Mayday USA' event in Capitol Hill

Tree-sitter enters third week in WA's Olympic Foothills to halt logging

Free housing for a felon? Kirkland, WA neighbors concerned over homeless hotel plans

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.