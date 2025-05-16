Seattle firefighters respond to gas line rupture in Fremont neighborhood

Police and fire crews are responding to a ruptured gas line in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.

Details are limited right now, but the Seattle Fire Department confirms that a two-inch gas line was ruptured near Phinney Ave N and N 36th St, near the 7-Eleven.

Puget Sound Energy is currently on-scene evaluating the rupture.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gas leak in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officials have blocked N 36th St between Dayton Ave N and Greenwood Ave N while fire crews work to seal the leak.

People have been evacuated from buildings around Phinney Ave N and Francis Ave N, and everyone else is urged to avoid the area.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew en route to the location.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.