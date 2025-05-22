The Brief Seattle launches new summer safety plan with increased police patrols, more park rangers and adjusted hours at busy parks like Alki Beach and Golden Gardens. Environmental upgrades, including improved lighting, restroom locks and barriers, aim to deter illegal activity and boost public safety. The city will adapt the strategy throughout the summer based on community feedback and park usage trends to ensure safe, welcoming spaces for all.



Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled a new summer safety strategy Wednesday to reduce crime and enhance security in Seattle’s parks and public spaces.

The initiative, guided by public input and city data, comes ahead of peak summer activity and follows recent violent incidents in Seattle.

Featured article

"While violent crime has been trending in the right direction so far this year, the recent violence in Pioneer Square shows that we cannot let our guard down," Harrell said in a statement. "This summer safety strategy represents a coordinated One Seattle approach to ensure our parks and public spaces are inviting, welcoming spaces for everyone."

The plan includes increased police patrols, a larger presence of park rangers, environmental improvements and updated park hours — all designed to make public areas safer and more enjoyable for residents and visitors.

Keep reading to learn more about the mayor's safety plan and the changes that go into effect at local parks and beaches this Memorial Day weekend.

Enhanced police, ranger presence

Key to the plan is expanded law enforcement presence in high-traffic areas, including Alki Beach, Golden Gardens, Cal Anderson, Magnuson, and Seward parks.

Police patrols will be deployed proactively, and parking enforcement will be increased to target hotspots for illegal activity and nuisance behavior.

Park rangers will also play a larger role this summer, acting as safety officers and community liaisons. They will be supported by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office in enforcing park codes and issuing trespass warnings, addressing noise complaints and dealing with unauthorized vendors.

Environmental design, park access changes

To deter illegal behavior and enhance public safety, the city will implement "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED) principles. This includes installing new lighting, trimming overgrown vegetation, locking restrooms overnight and placing physical barriers to curb reckless driving in park lots.

New gates and signage will enforce seasonal park hours, with park closures starting over Memorial Day weekend. Permanent summer hours at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will now be 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., following a successful multi-year pilot.

Adapting strategy based on community needs

Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent AP Diaz emphasized that these safety measures reflect the city’s commitment to maintaining safe, inclusive spaces.

"We are making these limited hours permanent during the summer months … to better manage park activities and prioritize public safety," Diaz said in a statement.

Police Chief Shon F. Barnes added that the strategy "aims at transforming our parks into safe, vibrant spaces for all of Seattle, especially for families and children."

The city will continue evaluating the effectiveness of the summer safety strategy throughout the season, adapting its approach to respond to evolving challenges and feedback from the public.

Beachgoers relax in the soft sand at Alki Beach in West Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Supporting broader city initiatives

The summer plan builds on work by the Downtown Activation Team to revitalize Seattle’s core neighborhoods and complements the Unified Care Team’s efforts to address unauthorized encampments and keep public areas clean and accessible.

Seattle’s parks are expected to see high foot traffic as temperatures rise and residents gather to enjoy seasonal events, making these safety enhancements critical to a positive summer experience citywide.

The Source: Information in this story came from an Office of the Mayor blog post and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Recovery effort underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA

Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

Washington raising price of Discover Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.