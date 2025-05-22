The Brief A large police presence, involving SWAT teams and helicopters, is expected near Alki Beach today. The King County Sheriff's Office says it's part of a maritime training exercise. The drill will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 22.



West Seattle residents may notice a large police presence near Alki Beach on Thursday, but authorities say it’s just a drill.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), its TAC30 Unit and the Seattle Police Department’s SWAT team are conducting a maritime training exercise from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 22.

Several police helicopters and vessels will also be operating in the area near Jack Block Park and the West Seattle Water Taxi Terminal.

What they're saying:

"We have made every effort to ensure aircraft flight paths stay over the water as much as possible to minimize any disruptions," the King County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says the West Seattle Water Taxi schedule will not be affected.

While this may seem unusual, the KCSO says its TAC30 Unit and Seattle SWAT team are constantly training to provide quality police services to the people of King County.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Recovery effort underway after boat sinks in Possession Sound near Everett, WA

Is Tacoma's Teekah Lewis cold case finally coming to a close? Here's what we know

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

Washington raising price of Discover Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.