Seattle's Alki Beach, Golden Gardens early closing hours extended

Seattle Parks and Recreation has announced modified operating hours once again for Alki Beach and Golden Gardens for the upcoming summer season.

Starting Friday, both beaches will close earlier than usual, shutting at 10:30 p.m.

Last year, operating hours were adjusted to run from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Labor Day. This year's shorter hours will extend two more weeks, until September 22.

Staff from Seattle Parks and Recreation, with assistance from the Seattle Police Department, will begin closing the beaches at 10 p.m.

This decision follows community concerns about safety and illegal activities during late evenings. Shortening operating hours aims to address these issues and ensure a safer environment for visitors and nearby residents.

The effectiveness of the adjusted hours will be closely monitored throughout the summer. Public feedback, gathered through a questionnaire and comments at the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners meeting, will guide future decisions.

Children play in the water at Alki Beach during a heatwave in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, June 27, 2021. ( Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In addition to the schedule changes, designated fire pits will be available at both beaches starting Friday. These pits will be accessible seven days a week on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be unlocked daily between 4 and 5 p.m.

Visitors are reminded to follow rules governing beach fires, including extinguishing fires by 10 p.m. and using only clean, dry firewood. Seattle Parks and Recreation staff will oversee fire management and ensure compliance.

Seattle Parks and Recreation remains committed to creating a welcoming and secure environment for all beach enthusiasts. Adjusted hours and designated fire pits aim to enhance the recreational experience while prioritizing public safety.

For further details on beach fire rules and park regulations, visitors can refer to the Beach Fires Policy provided by Seattle Parks and Recreation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Woman with hammer vandalizes 16 downtown Tacoma businesses

Suspect slammed WA worker's head into wall before being shot: 911

WA stays prepared 44 years after Mount Saint Helens eruption

Fight over natural gas could be decided by new WA voter initiative

Suspect in SUV damages multiple cars with BB gun in Seattle's Shorewood neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.