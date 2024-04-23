2 WA beaches named among 25 best in US by Travel and Leisure

Two Washington beaches have been recognized as some of the best beaches in the U.S. by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and California.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country, listing Glass Beach in Port Townsend, and Alki Beach in Seattle among the best in the nation.

The publication describes Glass Beach as: "Some people prefer to spend their time hunting for treasures on the beach instead of just lounging on the sand. Glass Beach, appropriately named for its abundance of jewelry-quality sea glass, is a remote bluff and former small-town dump. Ecological concerns and development efforts saved the area from further pollution, and beachcombers are very grateful. You do have to work a little bit to get the goods, though: From North Beach, walk along the shore toward McCurdy Point, keeping your eyes peeled for pretty bits of smoothened glass. McCurdy Point is a three-mile walk, but you don't have to go that far. Be sure to get a timely start to beat the high tide, which can become dangerous if you're not careful, and enjoy views that include sea otters, bald eagles, and whales. Also, feel free to bring your pup."

A paddle boarder is pictured at Alki Beach. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

It describes Alki beach as: "Accessible by car or water taxi, this family-friendly beach on Puget Sound offers stunning views of the Olympic Mountains and downtown Seattle. Sand, salt water, volleyball courts, grills, and bonfire pits are all options for keeping yourself entertained. Joggers, bikers, and skaters fill the two-and-a-half-mile path that runs along the beach. Tip: Enjoy a sunset dinner at one of the unique waterfront restaurants."

Other top beaches in the US

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Ocean City, Maryland

Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, California

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Santa Monica Beach, California

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure does not reveal its methodology, but does say "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."