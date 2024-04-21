Pearl Jam lead vocalist Eddie Vedder was at Alki Beach on Sunday, participating in a polar plunge event to benefit research for a life-threatening skin disorder that affects children.

Longtime West Seattleites Eddie & Jill Vedder co-founded EB Research Partnership (EBRP) in 2010 along with a dedicated group of parents who set out to save their children’s lives.

EB stands for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects children from birth. People with EB lack critical proteins that bind the skin's two layers together, causing blisters, severe pain, and wounds that may never heal.

The event is called the Plunge for Elodie, dedicated to 7-year-old Elodie Kubik, who lives with a severe form of EB. The first Plunge for Elodie took place in 2018 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Now, it has events being held worldwide.

Team Vedder was out on the beach Sunday morning as the community rallied around the good cause by plunging into the cold waters of the Puget Sound. Though the singer didn't get in the water himself, many others sprinted into the sound while trying to adjust to the temperatures.

Learn more about the Plunge for Elodie and how to donate on the EB Research Partnership website.

